Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto just hours after police dispersed the DP’s Harambee meeting in Nyamira County.

Speaking from Chungwa House, Raila criticized the DP’s ‘hustler’ platform stating that it is not working to empower the youth.

He took issue with the DP’s wheelbarrow donations saying that they are pointless if the youth have nowhere to work with them.

“Wheelbarrow unapatia kijana na hujamuonyesha pa kujenga, kijana anaishi mtaani yeye sio mwanakandarasi, atafanya nini na wheelbarrow? Stated Raila.

The ODM leader warned that Ruto’s ‘hustler’ narrative is a recipe for anarchy and chaos.

He described Ruto as a failed leader, noting that the DP has resorted to dishing out Wheelbarrows to unemployed youths after failing to create jobs for the period he has been in Government.

“Unajiita hustler, sisi ndio tunajua mambo ya ukombozi. Harakati ya ukombozi wa pili tulifanya bila ya kusaidiwa na watu wengine.

“Wakenya walipoteza maisha kwa kuleta ukombozi wa pili. Wengi walilala kule gerezani. Tunajua wakombozi ni kina nani. Tunajua wale waliokuwa wanazuia ukombozi.

“Nani hajui YK92? Na hao sasa ndio wanakuja kutekeleza ukombozi?

“Ukombozi hauwezi kuletwa na unafiki,” he added.

