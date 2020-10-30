Friday, October 30, 2020 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has savagely attacked an aide of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for claiming he has joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Philip Etale, who is Raila Odinga’s Communications Director, posted a photo of Havi meeting with the Deputy President.

Etale went on to say that Havi has been working with Ruto in his coded message.

We can’t hide under the sun. We must be bold to state where we stand and step on the rock with all the energy… pic.twitter.com/uZAnisR8jf — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 29, 2020

However, in a rejoinder, the LSK boss noted that he was on official duty when he met DP Ruto.

“You are a distinguished diminutive idiot. Who else is supposed to welcome the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya at the home of a departed former President of LSK if not the current President? ,” Havi wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto and Nelson Havi met at the home of departed Senior Counsel Philip Nzamba Kitonga, in Lavington, Nairobi on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST