Monday, October 19, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has asked the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to increase their pay by up to 200% due to the impact of Covid-19 and inflation.

Sossion demands at least a 120 percent salary increase in the 2021-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement since the Government in 2017 gave nod to a raise of between 50% and 60% in the 2017-2021 CBA.

According to Sossion, the basic salary of teachers should be increased by 5.0% annually, house allowance by 50% and accommodation and night allowance by 50% of minimum basic salary.

He also proposed a 50% increase of the commuter allowance and a 10 percent increase of both risk and hardship allowances.

KNUT wants TSC to immediately start negotiations for the next CBA to expedite the implementation of their proposals.

The current CBA, which was signed in October 2016, comes to an end on June 30, 2021.

Sossion argued that job evaluation for tutors was not done well before the 2017-2021 deal was signed, and now demands a thorough evaluation to make sure teachers are adequately compensated.

“The current CBA only favours teachers in administrative positions, leaving the classroom tutor with little increment over the last four years,” said the KNUT boss.

He faulted TSC for hastily passing on the proposals from KNUT and KUPPET to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) way before negotiations are completed.

On Thursday, KNUT rejected a basic salary increment proposal of between 16% and 32% from TSC on grounds that the offer was premature.

