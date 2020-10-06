Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – A key ally of Deputy President William Ruto wants his security detail reinstated, claiming his life is in danger.

Appearing before a Nakuru court on Tuesday, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, sought court orders to compel the National Police Service (NPS) to reinstate his security, stating that there was no notice that was issued.

The magistrate termed the matter as urgent and said he will make the decision tomorrow.

Sudi, who was arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement charges, was released on Sh500,000 cash bail, a bond of Sh1 million or surety of a similar amount.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Joel Ngugi, the MP was barred from holding a public rally until hate speech probe against him is complete.

The MP was accused of abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST