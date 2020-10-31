Saturday, 31 October 2020 – Famous comedian, Dr Ofweneke, parted ways with his wife, Nicah The Queen, about 4 years ago over irreconcilable differences.

Nicah accused Ofweneke of being violent and further revealed that he was having extra-marital affairs.

Ofweneke has since moved on and married a new woman after partying ways with his ex-wife Nicah.

Nicah has turned into some sort of a socialite after her marriage flopped.

She has resurfaced on Instagram with hot photos flaunting her wide hips after taking a short hiatus.

See the juicy photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST