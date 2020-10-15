Thursday, 15 October 2020 – There was drama after a sex peddler confronted a man and humiliated him in public, for failing to pay her for the services rendered.

The man booked the lady for sex and promised to pay her a certain amount of money.

However, he didn’t honour the agreement after satisfying his manly needs.

The cunning man started complaining that the lady was stinking ‘down there’ but she was not ready to hear that nonsense.

She wanted her money and nothing else.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST