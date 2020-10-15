Thursday, 15 October 2020 – A man who had taken a lady to a lodging for sex has been crowned a ‘real bull’ by members of ‘team mafisi’.

A snoopy guest who can’t mind his business recorded some crazy sounds coming from one of the rooms in the lodging, where the hot bonking session was taking place.

The sex-starved man, whose identity has not yet been unveiled, was over-working in the room.

He left the lady speaking in tongues and begging for mercy after giving her some hard ‘strokes’ like the famous ‘Mollis’.

Listen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST