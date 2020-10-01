Thursday October 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to Kieni MP, Kanini Kega’s claim that he has abandoned his duties as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s principal assistant.

This follows his no-show at a Covid-19 event held at KICC on Monday despite having been personally invited by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kega had vowed to punish Ruto severely by cutting his budget to teach him a lesson never to mess with the boss.

But according to Ruto, he has been faithful to Uhuru and he has undertaken every assignment the President has given him.

He told those purporting to supervise him to instead focus on their work of serving the people.

“Who are they to complain about my work?”

“Who made them my supervisor?”

“I know my work and my boss has not complained about my performance and so they should keep off,” stated Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST