Friday, October 30, 2020 – World Health Organisation(WHO) has urged the Kenyan Government to take the risk and allow students to resume onsite learning, asserting that no individual wishes for another lockdown after experiencing the same since early this year.

WHO’s advice comes at a time when Kenya is reporting an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases since the Ministry of Education declared that all schools to reopen partially as the curve is being studied.

In a statement on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the only way to defeat the novel Covid-19 is by taking the risk, confirming that everyone in the World is tired of staying indoors with the current harsh economic times.

Adhanom said that it will be difficult to win the war against Covid-19 and its challenges when the country is in full lockdown.

“No one wants more of the so-called lockdowns but if we want to avoid them, we all have to play our part. We cannot have the economic recovery we want and live our lives the way we did before the pandemic,” Dr. Adhanom said.

He confirmed that we can have all students resume learning, and the economy fully opened if we want to recover from the negative effect of Covid-19, adding that students’ lives are more secure when they are in schools.

“We can keep our kids in school, we can keep businesses open, we can preserve their lives and livelihoods. We can do it but we must all make trade-offs, compromise and sacrifice,” the WHO boss said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST