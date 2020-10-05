Monday, 05 October 2020 – Kikuyu ladies have for a long time faced endless trolls on social media for having pathetic body shapes.

They are accused of having bodies that are shaped like sacks of cabbages but of late, we are witnessing an influx of sexy and curvy ladies from Mt Kenya on Instagram and other social platforms.

This pretty lass called Mary Waiganjo or Marieh 254 has a nice package that she is parading on her Instagram handle.

She is here to prove that Mt Kenya ladies can also Gerrit.

See photos and feel free to comment on what you see.























The Kenyan DAILY POST