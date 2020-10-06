Home Photos When Jubilee slay queen politician KAREN NYAMU ‘killed’ SAKAJA with her yummy... When Jubilee slay queen politician KAREN NYAMU ‘killed’ SAKAJA with her yummy booty (PHOTO) October 6, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kenyan matatu drivers smoke something special – Look at this PHOTO SAMIDOH reveals how Jubilee politician, KAREN NYAMU, nearly wrecked his marriage and clears the air on pregnancy rumours. The hyped Quiver Lounge is the new hunting ground for Thika Road slay queens and they all look suspicious (PHOTOs) Where are Kikuyu ladies getting hips? SEXY Kikuyu lady, MARY WAIGANJO, leaves men panting like hyenas (PHOTOs) Someone has taken the best view of Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s palatial home in Runda – This man lives large, EISH!!! VERA SIDIKA has ballooned, her ‘goodies’ are even struggling to fit in a biker short – See latest PHOTO Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,416FansLike52,232FollowersFollow