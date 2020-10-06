Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga praised the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying it is the best decision they have ever made.

Speaking during a church service at the United Ministries Church on Sunday, Raila highlighted how the handshake between him and President Uhuru calmed tension in the country.

He noted that were it not for the March 9 handshake, the country would be in turmoil now.

“People are forgetting the dark days, we had ‘resist’, we went to Uhuru Park to be ‘sworn in’ and even wanted to split the nation.

“I, however, accepted dialogue with Uhuru and decided to unite Kenya through a Memorandum of Understanding that focused on nine issues affecting the country including post-election violence,” stated Raila.

Raila spoke after two rival groups clashed ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol, Murang’a, where two lives were lost during the violent protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST