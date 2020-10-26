Monday, 26 October, 2020 – Kenyan musician Otile Brown is currently in Tanzania and is misbehaving all over with people’s exes.

On Friday, Otile revealed through his Instagram page that he was going to Tanzania for some work.

His fans interpreted his post to mean that he was going to release another new song in bongoland.

But later on Sunday evening, Otile posted some videos with Diamond Platinum’s baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto, in some compromising positions.

Is there something flourishing between the two or the videos were just some music project?

Check them out and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

