Friday, October 9, 2020 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has condemned the State for issuing new orders for political rallies and gatherings.

On Wednesday, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) chaired by Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, directed that all public meetings be held in compliance with the Public Order Act, failing which culprits will be penalised.

“A convener or any person intending to hold a meeting shall notify the officer in a commanding station three days to but not 14 days before the procession,” Kinyua said.

But in a social media post on Thursday, Wetangula condemned Kinyua’s order, saying police are now teargassing innocent Kenyans instead of advising them on why they have banned the rally /meeting.

He said if the State continues issuing such orders, the country will witness another post-election violence in 2022.

“Under our laws police are supposed to be informed of public gatherings/rallies so they can provide security for attendants, not to teargas and brake them up. The govt shouldn’t set up a pre-2007 situation in the country. It will hurt everyone. I condemn it,” Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST