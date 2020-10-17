Saturday, October 17, 2020 – The upcoming Msambweni by-election is turning out to be a battle of the titans pitting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing supporters yesterday after their candidate Omar Boga was handed a clearance certificate by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), ODM leaders, led by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, vowed to teach Ruto a lesson in the Msambweni by-election, slated for December 15.

According to ODM leaders, they cannot afford to let a candidate supported by Ruto capture the seat that fell vacant after the death of Suleiman Dori as this could scuttle ODM’s plan to win the presidency in 2022.

The leaders present were deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, his Tana River counterpart Dhadho Godhana, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Kwale’s Issa Boy.

Others were Kwale ODM chair Hassan Mwanyoha, vice chair Nicholas Zani, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Jomvu’s Badi Twalib and several local MCAs and party officials.

They vowed to rent a house in Msambweni to ensure they help Boga win the by-election to send a statement to Ruto.

“Godhana, Kingi, Samboja and I are going to rent a house and camp in Msambweni until we deliver the seat to ODM,” Joho said.

He warned that the DP and his team will ‘see dust’ in Msambweni just like it happened in the Kibra by-election.

“We know the DP’s aim is to scuttle our 2022 plan to win the presidency.”

“Let me tell him that he will see dust in this by-election.”

“We are here to give Msambweni people a leader they deserve,” Joho said.

The Ruto team has sponsored Feisal Bader, who was cleared by the IEBC on Thursday to run as an independent candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST