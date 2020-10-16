Friday, October 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s allies have vowed to storm the upcoming Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii County after Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, said only selected people will be allowed to attend.

Speaking in Nyamira county where he had accompanied Ruto for two Boda Boda fundraisers, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, sensationally claimed the invited guests are close to the “dynasties” (alluding to well-heeled political families) and called on all “hustlers” (ordinary Kenyans) who are the real heroes of the nation’s independence to come out in large numbers and attend the celebrations.

“Without a card bearing your name and where you are from, you will not access the stadium. If your father was not a senior chief, minister or vice-president, there will be no entry. But we are telling you we will enter because this is our country and we are all heroes,” Nyoro said.

But Kibicho dismissed Mr Nyoro’s claims, saying, guests will be limited because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The no-nonsense PS said only between 3,000 and 3,500 people will sit inside the stadium while 8,500 more will watch the event from giant screens that will be strategically placed around Kisii town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST