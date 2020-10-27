Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Soy MP Caleb Kositany has lauded Deputy President William Ruto for fearlessly representing the “hustler movement” at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report on Monday.

In an interview with a local TV station on Monday evening, Kositany, who is also Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, also claimed that Tanga Tanga lawmakers were not invited to the event that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I did not receive an invitation to Bomas of Kenya,” he said.

He then proceeded to exude confidence that Ruto’s address at the Bomas of Kenya conference aired all their concerns, hence, they were satisfied even after watching the events from the sidelines.

“We were represented by the deputy president. The MPs were to receive invites from the office of the Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya but only some selected few members got the invitation,” he said.

