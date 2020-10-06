Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – Details of how DJ MO has been cheating on Size 8 and then pretending that they are the ultimate celebrity couple have emerged.

A lady who spoke to blogger Edgar Obare revealed that she has warmed MO’s bed for several years.

She claims that they have been having a secret affair since 2016.

She narrated how at one time, Size 8 called DJ Mo when they were in bed in a guest room.

He lied to her that he will be away for a week in Meru for work.

According to the lady, MO had booked her a flight from Mombasa.

They had some nice moments together in the guest room for 1 week before she left the country.

The lady, who lives abroad, revealed that even after she left the country, the philandering DJ continued video calling her.

This is how she served the tea to Edgar Obare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST