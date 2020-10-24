Saturday, October 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a rough time yesterday convincing Nairobians to accept his man, General Mohamed Badi, who is in charge of Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

Speaking at Pumwani while unveiling Boda Boda Investment Scheme, Uhuru asked the mammoth crowd that turned to receive him to accord support to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Badi Mohammed.

In addition, the Head of State praised Badi, saying that his work was commendable and that the development of the city would benefit all Nairobians.

“No one’s job has been snatched.”

“We should work together to develop Nairobi.”

“Let us all support Badi and help him do his work,” Uhuru stated.

However, the massive crowd started chanting Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s name.

“Sonko, Sonko, Sonko,” the residents chanted, forcing the president to say that he was willing to work with leaders across the divide.

“I do not know if it is possible but I promise to try,” the President vowed.

Since key functions were transferred to Badi early this year, the latter and the Nairobi Governor have clashed on several occasions.

Sonko has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General.

