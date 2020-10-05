Monday, October 5, 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Larry Madowo, is over the moon after he anchored hisfirst ever BBC World News bulletin.

Larry, who was unceremoniously kicked out of Nation Media Group’s NTV, two years ago, took to social media to celebrate his milestone stating that people should not say dreams don’t come true.

Madowo, who went on to reveal that growing up they did not own a TV, feels it is surreal that he is anchoring the BBC World News, a program that is watched all over the world.

“We didn’t have a TV when I was growing up.

“It is surreal that I get to anchor a @BBCWorld newscast watched in every corner of the planet from DC.

“Don’t say dreams don’t come true!” he wrote on tweeter.

See the tweet and reaction below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST