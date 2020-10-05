Monday October 5, 2020 – Legislators Alice Wahome and Ndindi Nyoro, who are wanted by police following chaos that rocked the Sunday visit to Murang’a by Deputy President William Ruto, have declared that they won’t be intimidated.

Speaking on Monday, the two legislators, who are also Ruto’s supporters, said they are not hiding and that they will turn themselves in for questioning as directed by the police chief.

They claimed that they are being harassed by the State because of their political leaning.

“I am waiting for them (police).”

“Let them say when they want to actualize the arrest and I will not task them to search for me.”

“This is idiotic politics they are playing but I thank the people because they can see through the nonsense,” Nyoro said.

“We are in this to die or to live for,” vowed Nyoro.

“We are slowly sinking back to the old bad days of being forced to worship a political personality and a political formation.”

“Until now, I thought we were not going to sink further, but I am afraid we are losing it much faster than I anticipated,” said Wahome.

“I am a lawyer and I am ready for them any time they feel they need me,” she added.

This comes even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned the two MPs to its Nyeri office following a directive by Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST