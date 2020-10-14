Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – The Ministry of Health has raised alarm over a worrying increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, saying the Government may be forced to re-introduce measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Addressing the daily Coronavirus brief yesterday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman, said the past few days had seen a steady climb in the caseload and that the country is moving above the 5% positivity rate.

He noted that they may be forced to suspend schools again to curb the spread of the virus.

“We will have to take action to restrict movement or close schools if numbers will increase…”

“We will monitor what is happening in our schools and take action based on what will be fit at that time,” said Dr. Aman.

“We have reported cases of reinfection in our country…..we have instituted measures which have played a big role even as we are relaxing some measures that were put in place,” he added.

This comes as 604 more people test positive for COVID-19 from 5,832 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s infections to 42,541.

The Kenyan DAILY POST