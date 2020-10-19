Monday, 19 October 2020 –There was panic in Roysambu on Sunday afternoon after a middle-aged man collapsed and died.

Witnesses said they saw the man walking before he sat on the pavement and collapsed.

They thought he was drunk but after getting close, they realized he had collapsed.

Some Good Samaritans gave him first aid until the police came and confirmed that he was dead.

“I saw him coming. He was eating some biscuits and then he sat down. We thought he was drunk because he was walking slowly. He then sat down and collapsed which drew us closer as we tried to help.

“Some of my friends thought he was epileptic and so we started giving him first aid until the police came and told us he was dead,” Amos Kibere, a matatu tout at Roysambu bridge said.

Officers from the nearby Kasarani police station confirmed he had died after arriving at the scene.

However, it was hard to unveil his identity because passers-by had robbed him and taken away his documents.

“The man is dead but we cannot tell what killed him, the biggest challenge is identifying him because he has already been robbed,” said one of the officers.

Panicked bystanders feared the man could have succumbed to coronavirus, as it has been witnessed in some cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST