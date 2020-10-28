Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has finally responded to claims of being chased away by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bodyguards during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Murathe, who is also Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, denied ever being chased by Uhuru’s bodyguards who he termed as ‘his friends’.

According to Murathe, who was with politician Peter Kenneth at the moment, the move by the security was to accommodate the VIP entry.

“Just at that moment, the president entered Bomas and everyone was asked to move from the VIP entrance.

“It was just a security protocol. Once the president arrives, no matter who you are, you are required to clear,” Murathe stated.

The clarification by Murathe comes after a video of him seemingly being chased away went viral on social media.

In the video, Murathe and Kenneth were seen trying to access the VIP entrance despite police barring them. They also appeared to be complaining before a security guard drawn from the Presidential Escort intervened.

They later agreed to use another entrance, however, feeling dejected.

