Sunday, 25 October 2020 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, is at the coast enjoying a short vacation.

The mother of two is updating her Instagram fans on how she is enjoying the well-deserved vacation through photos.

In one of the photos that she posted, the alcohol loving screen-siren flaunted an expensive dry gin with an alcohol concentration of 41.3% that she was drinking while enjoying the cool breeze.

The expensive Tanqueray Flo De gin is imported from England and alcohol lovers led by Betty Kyallo couldn’t keep calm after spotting the rare ‘poison’.

Betty salivated over the gin and rushed to Lillian Muli’s timeline where she commented saying, “I want’’.

Lillian Muli responded sayin, “Come we rarua it my love.”

Betty Kyallo just like Lilliam Muli loves alcohol.

A former househelp that she fired unceremoniously revealed that she drinks 7 days a week.

Lillian Muli is also a lover of the bottle and she doesn’t hide it.

Here’s the expensive gin that Lilliam Muli flaunted on her Instagram page and made Betty Kyallo salivate.

