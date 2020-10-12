Monday, 12 October 2020 – A video of a rogue pastor doing the unthinkable to ladies in church has taken social media by storm and shocked Netizens.

The youthful Pastor, who makes Kanyari’s fake miracles look like child’s play, was anointing ladies’ private parts using anointing oil.

In the video, one of the ladies who was smartly dressed is spotted removing her pantie as ordered by the controversial preacher before he anointed her private parts.

Brainwashed congregants were cheering while chanting Amen slogans as the rogue pastor unleashed madness in the pulpit instead of condemning the stupid stunts.

Watch the video here LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST