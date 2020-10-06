Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – Cool and reserved Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, is breathing fire after being linked to Karen Nyamu’s latest pregnancy.

A story carried out in a local blog alleged that Samidoh is the lucky man who planted a live seed in Karen Nyamu’s womb.

However, the singer trashed the rumors and said that Karen Nyamu is just a friend and a fan.

He further disclosed that he has not spoken with her for over three months.

According to Samidoh, he cut communication with Karen Nyamu to save his marriage after their friendship was mistaken for a relationship.

As the saga between the two continues, a video of the sexy Jubilee politician shaking her booty for Samidoh on stage has emerged.

Has Samidoh chewed this beauty?

Watch video of Nyamu shaking her goodies for the popular Mugithi singer.

