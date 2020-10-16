Friday, 16 October 2020 – Citizen TV’s anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is a proud mother as her daughter, Neema, turns 16.

The single mother of one revealed in a past interview that she gave birth to her daughter when she was 18 years old.

Victoria, who is a pastor’s daughter, revealed that it took a long time for her to accept motherhood.

The award-winning TV journalist shared photos on Friday to celebrate her daughter’s 16th birthday.

“It’s on October 16th. Officially Mom to a 16-year-old” she wrote.

Victoria shared a photo of her daughter when she was a little girl and compared it with another photo of the same daughter as a 16-year-old teenage girl.

“How it started, How it’s going” she captioned the photos.

