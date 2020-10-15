Thursday, 15 October 2020 – Former Tottenham midfielder, Victor Wanyama, has finally made good his threat by suing teen socialite Shakila and blogger Xtian Dela, for defamation.

Shakila appeared in a live Instagram interview with Xtian Dela a few weeks ago and named top Kenyan celebrities that she has slept with.

She listed Wanyama as one of the A-List Kenyan celebrities that she has exchanged fluids with.

Shakila alleged that Wanyama paid her a whooping Sh 700,000 after sex.

Wanyama, through his lawyers, has filed a case at Milimani Law Courts suing Shakila and Xtian Dela for defamation.

“Take notice that the Application dated 6, October 2020 has been fixed for hearing on 10, November 2020 at Milimani Law Courts at 9.00 AM. in the forenoon or soon thereafter in the High Court at Nairobi,” reads the notice in part.

It further adds, “Take further notice that if no appearance is made by yourself or your appointed advocate or someone authorized by law the matter will proceed and orders issued your absence notwithstanding”.

