Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Vera Sidika has finally left the singles’ club.

The Kenyan socialite revealed that she has already settled down with one of her ‘browns’.

The wedding comes a month after she announced their engagement.

She said they are now officially husband and wife and she was so happy that she got married to her best friend.

‘I got married to my best friend. I love you so much my husband @brownmauzo 254’, she wrote.

Vera is well known for her on and off relationships but it seems this time around the match was already made in heaven.

The question is, Will it end in tears or the unconditional love they share is there to stay?

‘Mtaachana tu’, kamati ya roho chafu do you stand a chance?

The Kenyan DAILY POST