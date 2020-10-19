Monday, 19 October 2020 – City socialite turned businesswoman, Vera Sidika, has revealed that her relationship with Coast-based singer Brown Mauzo, is not meant for publicity stunts.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo made their affair known to the public during her 31st birthday.

The socialite posted a photo of an engagement ring and revealed that the light-skinned singer had proposed to her.

They then exchanged romantic notes on social media and shared countless photos and videos getting romantic.

Vera, on her latest post on Instagram, has revealed that she is officially Mrs. Brown Mauzo.

The curvy socialite posted a photo goofing around with the singer and said that they are officially husband and wife.

Vera said that she is happy to get married to her best friend.

“I got married to my best friend. I love you so much husband Brown Mauzo” Vera wrote accompanied with love emojis.

Earlier on, Vera Sidika’s new catch had been exposed as a notorious womanizer.

It was alleged that he has multiple baby mamas in Mombasa.

