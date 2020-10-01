Thursday, October 01, 2020 – City socialite, Vera Sidika, has officially turned 31.

The faded socialite, who relocated to Mombasa after her businesses in Nairobi collapsed, shared a juicy photo flaunting her big ‘pawpaws’ in a swimsuit to celebrate the special day.

Besides feeding Team Mafisi with the eye-catching photo, she flaunted an engagement ring to prove that she is taken.

The curvy socialite is dating Brown Mauzo, an upcoming artist based in Mombasa.

While flaunting the engagement ring, Vera Sidika revealed that her fiancé engaged her on September 24.

“Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September. It was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it.” She said.

Here’s the juicy photo she posted parading her banging body and an engagement ring that announces she is off the market.

