Thursday, 01 October 2020 – C0ast based singer, Brown Mauzo, has confirmed that he is dating Vera Sidika.

The mellow voiced singer took to his Instagram page when Vera Sidika was turning 31 on Wednesday and sent her a romantic message, describing her as a kind, loving and hardworking woman.

Mauzo revealed that he is already planning his future with the 31 year socialite.

Vera and Brown Mauzo are busy serving Netizens couple goals after confirming that they are dating.

They are the hottest celebrity couple right now.

