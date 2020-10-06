Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to visit Nyamira and Kisii counties this week for a series of fundraisers, barely a month after holding similar events there.

According to his allies in the region, Ruto will help raise funds for various churches at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba Constituency and boda boda riders at Sironga, in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County, on Thursday.

Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, revealed that Ruto would visit the two counties to support needy groups and asked those who might be harbouring plans to interfere with the tour to hold their horses and wait until he has left for them to organise their own fundraisers.

“The people of Kisii and Nyamira are ready to welcome the Deputy President on Thursday and Friday purely to carry out fundraisers to support churches, women’s groups and the youth,” said Mr. Maangi.

Gusii Parliamentary Caucus chairman Joash Nyamoko called on the people of Kisii and Nyamira counties to turn up in large numbers to welcome the DP.

The North Mugirango MP appealed for political tolerance and said the people of Gusii would not like to see a repeat of what happened last month, when some youths burned tyres in Kisii town and littered Nyamarambe Stadium prior to Ruto’s tour.

