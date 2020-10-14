Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – US Ambassador Kyle McCarter has addressed reports that the US Government had revoked visas of top Kenyan Government officials.

This is after it emerged the Donald Trump-led Government was not impressed by a move by the Uhuru Government’s move to suppress political freedom by curtailing that of speech.

Speaking in Kirinyaga on Tuesday, McCarter noted that he was not aware of such a move, dismissing a report that extrapolated from that of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as fake.

On Thursday, October 8, Pompeo noted that the US was committed to supporting free and fair elections across the African continent that was misconstrued to mean Kenyan officials’ visas could be revoked for curtailing freedom of speech.

He further noted that he did not have the powers to implement the revocation on his own.

“As far as am concerned there is no such a move by the USA these are rumors, I don’t know such information and personally I have no powers to do so,” he stated.

The National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) issued guidelines barring politicians from holding rallies unless they secured approvals from the police.

The move led to widespread outcry after it became apparent that Deputy President William Ruto and his allies were the most affected by the order.

Kenya and the US have enjoyed a cordial relationship that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta meet his counterpart Donald Trump to enhance trade partnership in January 2020.

