Thursday, October 1, 2020 – United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, has dismissed claims that he is planning to vie for the Presidency in Kenya in 2022.

In an email to UN staffers, Kituyi said that he will “remain totally away from Kenyan politics, and make no statements or take any action of a political nature”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a matter that has been recently brought to my attention in relation to various statements in the Kenyan print and electronic media regarding my candidature for President of Kenya at the next elections.”

“I want to clarify that I have never authorized anybody to issue such statements on my behalf, nor have I set up any secretariat or office of any political nature anywhere in Kenya,” Kituyi said.

“I am keenly aware that my obligations as an official of the UN do not allow me to engage in any way in the politics of a Member State,” Kituyi added.

The former Trade Minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure was picked for the UNCTAD seat in September 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST