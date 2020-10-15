Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Uncertainty is surrounding the Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Murang’a on Friday as Saccos whose fundraiser he is supposed to grace, distance themselves from the events.

The Deputy President is expected to visit Kangema and Mathioya constituencies for an “empowerment program for boda boda and a women Saccos”.

In the supposed visit, the DP is to be hosted by Members of Parliament (MPs) Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu).

Murang’a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua said they are yet to give a green light over the meetings pointing out that they are verifying their authenticity.

Kinyua said there appears to be a conflict between the management of the Saccos and its members over the event as there are some areas yet to be addressed.

He said they are liaising with the cooperative department to know the actual conveners of the meeting and if the due process was followed.

“We could be having cartels of other interested parties hiding under the cover of the Saccos who want to get this money” he said.

The officials of the Mathioya Women Sacco which is purportedly holding the funds drive claim that they are not aware of the event and thus they are not in charge.

Adijah Wanjiru, the chair lady to the Sacco said she was shocked to see a poster doing rounds on social media yet they have not planned for such an event.

“The meeting is not known to us unless there are other women group bearing the same name like ours” she said.

This will be Ruto’s second visit in Murang’a this month after the previous visit in Kenol on October 4 turned chaotic where two people lost their lives.

MPs Wahome and Ndindi have vowed to take the DP to any part of the county despite much resistance from other leaders who have been accused the latter of disrespecting the President.

