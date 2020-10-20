Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – The plan to have all students report back to school on October 26, 2020, has been cast in doubt after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe failed to give the proposal the green light.

With the Covid-19 positivity rate rising to 12% over the last few days, the Health CS instead urged Kenyans to be cautious.

The spike in cases has further raised the possibility of a lockdown that could consequently result in the closure of schools.

Over the last week, the daily infection rate average stood at 400, a huge rise from the low figures that led to the reopening of schools for Grade 4, 8 and Form 4 students.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli has come out to state that several headteachers across the country are in a dilemma over the reopening.

“We would have wished to have all the students back in school but looking at the Covid-19 figures, we have to ask if it will be advisable to reopen.”

“That is the fear we have,” he explained.

Indimuli further urged the Ministry of Health to issue a definitive statement regarding the proposed reopening of schools for the rest of the students.

This comes even as the National Parents Association has moved to court to stop the planned reopening of schools over the rising Covid-19 cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST