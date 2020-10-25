Sunday, 25 October 2020 – On October 9th, socialite Pendo appeared before a Mombasa court after she failed to pay a hefty hotel bill at the lavish English Point Marina Hotel.

Pendo arrived at the hotel in the company of an unidentified man who then abandoned her after staying together for a few days.

The socialite accumulated a bill of Sh330, 000 but she was able to pay only Sh145, 000.

She promised to pay the balance within two days and when she failed to do so, she was detained at the hotel by management.

She was then presented to court where the magistrate released her on bond and ordered her to settle the bill before the next hearing of the case.

The controversial socialite is busy enjoying life weeks after she was taken to court and trolled badly online for failing to settle hotel bill.

Pendo posted a photo on her Instagram page basking in the sun in an undisclosed location.

