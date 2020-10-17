Saturday, October 17, 2020 – The push to control Mt. Kenya politics after the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 has taken a dramatic turn.

This is after Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders proposed Meru community to take charge when Uhuru retires.

Led by the Council’s Secretary-General, Josphat Murangiri, the elders said the Kikuyu have been at the helm for a long time, and it is time they passed the baton.

Speaking in Thika on Saturday, Murangiri said GEMA leadership must alternate between the different region communities for it to be binding and long-lasting.

“Ameru, we are stakeholders too, so we ask you our Kikuyu brothers because we have been together all the way, consider us when President Uhuru leaves office,” Murangiri said.

Although the council did not mention whether they have a Meru candidate for President in mind, the race for the State House is on.

Among the contenders for the top job is Deputy President William Ruto, who was on Saturday at the Maua Stadium in Meru flanked by Senator Mithika Linturi.

DP Ruto, who recently embarked on a countrywide tour is endearing his ‘hustler nation’ tag to the electorate.

He will wrestle former Prime Minister Raila, who is keen on making former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth his 2022 running mate, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka among others.

