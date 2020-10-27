Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have distanced themselves from allegations of poor mobilization after his tour of Nyeri raised concerns about his dwindling popularity in Mt. Kenya.

According to Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, a close ally of Uhuru, the turnout at the said shopping centre was low since the president had just come from a function with thousands of residents.

The Head of State had attended a special service at PCEA Tumutumu Church to celebrate 100 years since the Ordination of the first 43 African Church Elders in 1920.

“The President had a meeting of over 5,000 people in the same constituency – 1km away from the said stop.”

” The Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua was not involved in that mobilization.”

“The President then chose to stop and talk to a small crowd on his way to his choppers.”

Gachagua, who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has claimed that his arrest yesterday was linked to the low turnout at Uhuru’s function at Giagatika Shopping Centre in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County.

