Thursday October 22, 2020 – Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina is thanking her lucky stars after she survived a grisly road accident along the Kericho-Litein highway last night.

The CS was reportedly headed home when a boda boda rammed into her vehicle from behind at around 9 pm.

Kericho County Commissioner Karungu Kamau has since confirmed the accident, saying that the CS escaped unhurt.

“No one was injured in the accident and the CS is safe,” Kamau stated.

According to reports, the CS had gone on a tour of the South Rift region to inspect Government projects.

The accident occurred just days after Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney lost her father in a road accident involving a motorcycle.

Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney was crushed to death while crossing a road in Kapsabet town while crossing the busy Kapsabet- Eldoret highway.

He was buried last week in accordance with Muslim customs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST