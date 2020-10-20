Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative debate has taken another turn after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, threw the whole discourse in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s court.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, Raila stated that the ball is now in Uhuru’s court as the President is expected to give direction on the Building Bridges Initiative.

“It is you who will say whatever we will do from here because nobody can stop reggae,” he said.

“BBI reggae was launched here in Gusii Stadium.”

“We want to change the direction.”

“For 56 years, we have followed one direction and it has not borne results,” he added.

The remarks gave the clearest indication that the onus is on Uhuru to unveil the much-awaited BBI report.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto contradicted Raila in Kisii, saying Kenyans needed a broader conversation than just the BBI reggae.

The Kenyan DAILY POST