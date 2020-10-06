Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has thrown a spanner in the works and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is not too happy about it.

This is after he stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to announce his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking to Jacque Maribe on The Hot Seat, Duale opined that it was just a matter of when and not if, the President will back his Deputy.

“When the time comes, President Uhuru will support William Ruto.”

“Our history with him (Uhuru) cannot be erased in a minute, in 3 months or in 2 to 3 years,” he disclosed.

The Garissa MP then revealed that he was part of a close-knit group of leaders who had taken up the task of creating a strategy that would secure DP Ruto the presidency in 2022.

