Tuesday October 13, 2020 – The upcoming Mashujaa Day Celebrations which will be held in Kisii will be attended by invites only.

This was announced by Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho yesterday.

He was speaking in Kisii where he led a team from the Ministry of Interior in inspecting the venue ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations on Wednesday October 20.

According to Kibicho, only invited guests will be allowed into Gusii Stadium during the Mashujaa Day fete to avoid drama like the one witnessed with Deputy President William Ruto in Nyamira last week.

Kibicho was joined by Kisii Governor James Ongwae in the inspection tour to assess the preparedness of the county ahead of the celebrations.

The PS also lauded the Kisii County Government for cooperation and level of preparedness ahead of the national event.

Ongwae reiterated that the county is ready to host the celebrations and welcomed all the invited guests.

“We are ready!”

“Hosting the National Celebrations committee team led by Internal Security PS Dr Karanja Kibicho as we jointly inspect the various activities ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations next week.”

“Karibuni Kisii, the Land of Matoke and Soapstones,” noted Ongwae.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, October 8, met leaders from the Kisii region to discuss development in the region ahead of the 2020 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The Government is yet to draft a list of guests that will be allowed into the stadium with a section of Kenyans speculating on the attendance of Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto failed to attend the Covid-19 conference hosted at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Monday, September 28.

However, the DP attended the National Prayer Day at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday despite not being allowed to speak.

