Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is facing expulsion from the Jubilee Party, for allegedly staging a power grab at the party headquarters, when the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta, was in France on official duties.

On Thursday, Ruto, who was accompanied by over 30 MPs, stormed Jubilee Party headquarters and held a meeting without notifying the President, who is the party leader.

Following the attempted coup, Jubilee Party‘s National Executive Committee (NEC) met and resolved to expel Ruto from the ruling coalition.

“The DP turned up at the party headquarters with more than 30 MPs, many of them known abusers of the president…foul-mouthed MPs that are on record attacking government projects like Huduma Namba. That move almost created an ugly confrontation.

“The NMC has recommended to NEC that the DP ceases to be deputy party leader after he opened the so-called Jubilee Asili offices that are reserved for him and his allies until such a time this development of the Jubilee Asili is discussed at the NEC,” Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju announced on Friday.

Now, Ruto’s fate lies with the President since he is the chairman of NEC and he is the one who will approve the expulsion of the DP from the Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST