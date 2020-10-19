Monday, October 19, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has read the riot act to his Deputy William Ruto, for engaging in early campaigns.

Speaking on Saturday, when he met Parliament leadership at State House, Uhuru said politicians should stop early campaigns and instead concentrate on development.

The Head of State, who is keen to shape his legacy as his time to leave office fast-approaches, asked the second in command to shelve his political ambitions and instead focus on the Big 4 Agenda.

“Let us be able to build a level of trust and confidence that though one may have a favourite candidate, regardless of whether they win, I will be very happy,” Uhuru said.

The president also asked the leadership of the two Houses to bring to an end the rivalry between them arguing it was jeopardising some crucial Government bills while also urging them to focus on passing bills that will boost the Big 4 agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST