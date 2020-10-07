Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday flagged off 83 vehicles refurbished by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in Industrial area, Nairobi County.

The vehicles, which are estimated to cost around Ksh 22 million, will be used for the purposes of service delivery in the city.

The automobiles included 21 tipper trucks, 24 fire engines, six ambulances, three hydraulic street lighting platforms, two scrub street sweepers, and two graders among other equipment that had been grounded for eight years.

The President expressed optimism that the remaining 80 grounded vehicles at the garage would be repaired in the next two months and be ready to serve Nairobi residents.

Uhuru used the opportunity to congratulate NMS boss Mohammed Badi as well as castigate those that were crucifying him for delegating duties to military officials.

“I have no such intention (militarizing the nation).”

“But it is only a fool who would not use those who can perform to help him achieve his intended goals.”

“I am not militarizing anything.”

“I am using reliable Kenyan citizens to fulfil my agenda for this Republic.”

“And the KDF are part of us and are also part of our citizens,” he said.

The Head of State cited several infrastructure projects including the rehabilitation of railway lines, the port of Kisumu, and restoration of ships as some of KDF’s recent achievements.

Badi took over the management of Nairobi City in March this year when he was tasked by Uhuru with overseeing functions transferred to the National Government by the Governor Mike Sonko-led County Government of Nairobi in March 2020.

Some of the transferred functions included; county health services, transport, public works, utilities, ancillary services, and county government planning and development.

