Saturday, October 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a rough time on Friday trying to explain to Nairobi residents where he had left his Deputy, William Ruto, during his development tour.

Addressing Pumwani residents on his way to Pumwani Social Hall where he met Bodaboda operators, the President was met with “hustlers chants” and he responded by telling that that next time he will try to come with him.

“I will bring everyone on board through the handshake,” Uhuru responded.

During the meeting with Boda Bodas riders, Uhuru urged them not to be used by politicians to achieve their selfish gains.

Uhuru described the Boda boda sector as full of potential that can be of great importance only if it puts in place mechanisms to put into use its daily collection.

The President challenged the riders to be awake, and not only to be used for evil and being given handouts during the campaigns.

“You’re a sleeping giant that only needs to be awakened….there is nothing that you can’t achieve,” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST