Friday, October 23, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday excited Kisumu County residents when he stated that he would consider marrying a second wife from the region.

The president, who was drumming support for the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) in the lakeside town, expressed his love for the county and even went ahead to say that he would seek consent from his wife, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, to get a “lakeside beauty” to help and feed him whenever he is in Kisumu.

“Sijui kama mama nyumbani ataniruhusu…akiniruhusu labda naweza kupata mtu wa kuwa ananitengenezea mambo yangu pande hii…ndio tuwe tunatembea ukijua kuna pahali utakula ugali.” Uhuru joked leaving the mammoth crowd in stitches.

Uhuru was accompanied by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga and a host of Cabinet Secretaries.

The Head of State, who was in a good mood, even danced away to the famous ‘Jerusalema’ song by Master KG featuring Nomcebo and Lucky Dube’s ‘Nobody Can Stop Reggae’ as the enthusiastic crowd cheered on.

He concluded by urging locals to support the BBI report saying it will unite the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST